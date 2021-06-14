vaccine-platform-opening-for-18-24-age-group

People in the 18-24 age group will be eligible for their Covid-19 vaccinations as of Wednesday, Greece’s health authorities reported on Monday.

They can start booking their Covid-19 vaccination appointments when the emvolio.gov.gr platform opens to that category or wait for a message to be sent to their phones or emails if they have pre-registered on the paperless prescription platform.

The 18-24 age group will have access to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and also to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. They will not be offered the AstraZeneca vaccines, which has been banned for younger ages by the National Vaccination Committee over clotting concerns.