NEWS

Vaccine platform opening for 18-24 age group

vaccine-platform-opening-for-18-24-age-group
[InTime News]

People in the 18-24 age group will be eligible for their Covid-19 vaccinations as of Wednesday, Greece’s health authorities reported on Monday.

They can start booking their Covid-19 vaccination appointments when the emvolio.gov.gr platform opens to that category or wait for a message to be sent to their phones or emails if they have pre-registered on the paperless prescription platform.

The 18-24 age group will have access to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and also to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. They will not be offered the AstraZeneca vaccines, which has been banned for younger ages by the National Vaccination Committee over clotting concerns. 

Vaccine
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

No more AstraZeneca shots for under-60s

[Reuters]
NEWS

Vaccination committee expected to change age guidance for AstraZeneca jab

[InTime]
NEWS

Greece has administered 6.8 mln vaccine doses, minister says

free-access-to-vaccinated-on-the-cards
NEWS

Free access to vaccinated on the cards

[InTime News]
NEWS

Unvaccinated workers will not face the ax, says government spokesperson

A man waves his hat as passengers arriving from Germany and Switzerland exit the terminal of Iraklio airport, May 15. [Reuters]
NEWS

Greece to accept all vaccines for entry into the country