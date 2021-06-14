vaccination-committee-expected-to-change-age-guidance-for-astrazeneca-jab

Greece’s National Vaccine Committee will recommend stopping the administration of the Astrazeneca vaccine against Covid-19 to citizens under the age of 60, according to information.

The recommendation was put forward by committee member Takis Panagiotopoulos, who is calling for the government to allow citizens to choose one of the other three vaccines, andis linked to the latest epidemiological data of the country, according to the same information.

People who have already done the 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and have an appointment for the 2nd dose will not have to change vaccines.

The relevant announcements, when the reasoning behind the decision will be explained, are expected on Tuesday, however the issue might be touched upon on Monday’s regular briefing by the chairman of the Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, and the Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, Marios Themistocleous.

In Greece, the Astrazeneca vaccine is currently given to people over 30 years of age.