protesters-gather-at-parliament-as-mps-vote-on-labor-bill

Downtown Athens was gridlocked again on Wednesday evening as hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Parliament at Syntagma Square to voice their opposition to a contentious labor reform bill.

The rally was organized to coincide with a vote on the legislation that was the subject of heated debate in the House.

Unions have taken issue with the new legislation, saying that it seeks to abolish collective bargaining, introduce flexible working hours that challenge the existing framework of an 8-hour day and weaken labor union and the Labor Inspectorate.