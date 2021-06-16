NEWS

Protesters gather at Parliament as MPs vote on labor bill

protesters-gather-at-parliament-as-mps-vote-on-labor-bill
[InTime News]

Downtown Athens was gridlocked again on Wednesday evening as hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Parliament at Syntagma Square to voice their opposition to a contentious labor reform bill.

The rally was organized to coincide with a vote on the legislation that was the subject of heated debate in the House.

Unions have taken issue with the new legislation, saying that it seeks to abolish collective bargaining, introduce flexible working hours that challenge the existing framework of an 8-hour day and weaken labor union and the Labor Inspectorate.

Protest
READ MORE
People hold icons during a protest against the song ‘El Diablo,’ Cyprus’ pick to represent the island at the annual Eurovision Song Contest outside the offices of the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation in Nicosia, Wednesday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Cyprus’ devout want no part of Eurovision entry ‘El Diablo’

public-sector-union-declares-24-hour-strike-on-june-3-against-new-labor-bill
NEWS

Public sector union declares 24-hour strike on June 3 against new labor bill

health-workers-stage-rally-in-athens
IMAGES

Health workers stage rally in Athens

A protester, bottom, and riot policeman react after catching fire from a gasoline bomb during a protest in the the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, on Thursday. [Achilleas Chiras/AP]
NEWS

Clashes break out at Thessaloniki student protest

File photo.
NEWS

Students to rally in Athens over education bill

strike-and-protest-planned-on-monday-over-athens-landfill
NEWS

Strike and protest planned on Monday over Athens landfill