students-to-rally-in-athens-over-education-bill

School and university students are planning a new protest march in central Athens on Thursday against education reforms brought about by a recently approved law.

Protesters want the abolition of the law that limits the length of time students can stay enrolled before getting a degree, establishes a special police on university campuses to tackle lawlessness and sets a minimum grade for university entrance.

Students will rally on Propylea at 1 p.m.

The protest is supported by the Primary School Teachers’ Federation (DOE).