Public sector union declares 24-hour strike on June 3 against new labor bill

Greece’s main civil servants union ADEDY called a 24-hour strike on June 3 during a meeting on Wednesday to protest over planned labor legislation.

According to the union’s announcement, this decision is also a call to other unions to join the nationwide strike.

ADEDY says the labor bill abolishes the eight-hour working day and collective labor agreements, criminalises trade union action and undermines the right to strike and increases unpaid overtime while allowing dismissals without any controls.

“This draft law should not be tabled in parliament or voted for,” it said in a statement.

