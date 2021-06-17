NEWS

Turkish president wants direct line to Greek PM

[Reuters]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his desire for a direct line of communication with the Greek prime minister, without the involvement of third parties, in comments to the press as he flew back from Azerbaijan on Thursday.

“I met with Mr. Mitsotakis and I told him: ‘Just like today, let’s not put third parties, organizations and states between us. If we’re going to do something, let’s do it together. Your special envoy and my special envoy can meet and keep us informed. Then we can meet and do what needs to be done,” he said in translated comments, referring to his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.

“This is the most important thing we agreed on,” added Erdogan.

