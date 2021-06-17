husband-of-murdered-20-year-old-in-police-s-crosshairs

The husband of a 20-year-old British-Greek woman who was murdered in her home in the Athens suburb of Glyka Nera last month has emerged as the police’s chief suspect, according to unconfirmed reports on Thursday.

The 32-year-old pilot was flown in by helicopter from the Aegean island of Alonissos on Thursday and questioned for more than five hours at police headquarters in Athens. He was reportedly brought in as the “only eyewitness to the crime.”

Police sources have indicated that three forensic findings appear to point to the murder having been an “inside job” instead of the work of violent burglars, as the 32-year-old claimed when he told police he had been tied to a chair by three assailants who tortured and killed his wife so she’d hand over cash and valuables.

These key pieces of evidence are allegedly the data on a biometric watch worn by the victim that does not coincide with the suspect’s narrative of the events; the fact that the memory cards had been removed from the surveillance cameras in the couple’s home; and unusual activity on the 32-year-old’s cellphone during the period he claimed he was tied up.