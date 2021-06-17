NEWS

Husband confesses to murder of 20-year-old British-Greek woman

A 32-year-old pilot has reportedly confessed to murdering his 20-year-old British-Greek wife in their home in the Athens suburb of Glyka Nera last month.

According to sources, the suspect told investigators that he killed Caroline Crouch after she threatened to leave him and take their 11-month-old infant with her following an argument.

He is also said to have confessed to staging the scene of the crime to back his story to police that the 20-year-old was beaten and strangled by three robbers looking for cash and valuables, while he, the 32-year-old, was tied to a chair and unable to help.

