foreign-ministry-congratulates-guterres-over-re-election

The Greek Foreign Ministry congratulated Antonio Guterres for his re-election as Secretary-General of the United Nations for a second term, in a post on social media on Friday.

“We look forward to continued cooperation in advancing peace and security, in defending International Law and human rights, and in tackling global challenges through international cooperation and multilateralism,’ the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The UN General Assembly unanimously elected Guterres to a second term on Friday, giving him another five years at the helm of the 193-member organization at a time a deeply divided world faces numerous conflicts, the growing impact of climate change, and a pandemic still circling the globe.

Guterres, the only candidate for the UN’s top post, said he was “humbled and energized” by the support of the world’s nations and said the “driving theme” of his second term will be “prevention in all its aspects – from conflicts, climate change, pandemics to poverty and inequality.” [ANA-MPA/AP]