Dendias: Greece respects refugees’ struggles
Greece respects the struggles of refugees who have been forced to leave their homes, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has tweeted on the occasion of the World Refugee Day.
It was 70 years ago, on July 28, 1951 that the UN approved the Geneva Convention on refugees.
Greeks are fully aware what a refugee means. Greece, one of the main frontline countries in the EU, underlines daily the respect for the struggle of people who have been forced to flee from their homes violently. #World_Refugee_Day
— Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) June 20, 2021