Dendias: Greece respects refugees’ struggles

Greece respects the struggles of refugees who have been forced to leave their homes, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has tweeted on the occasion of the World Refugee Day.

It was 70 years ago, on July 28, 1951 that the UN approved the Geneva Convention on refugees.

 

