NEWS

Quake of 5.7 Richter rattles Dodecanese islands

quake-of-5-7-richter-rattles-dodecanese-islands

A strong earthquake rattled the islands of the Dodecanese in the southeastern Aegean in the early hours of Tuesday. There have been no reports of injuries or damages. 

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute, the 1.14 a.m. quake struck in the sea area between the islands of Nisyros and Tinos, and had a magnitude of 5.7 Richter. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) puts its strength at 5.9 Richter.

“We are not worried by it, but our attention has turned to that particular area where seismic activity has been recorded in the past month-and-a-half,” Efthymios Lekkas, a professor of dynamic tectonic applied geology at Athens University, told Antenna TV on Tuesday morning.

The 5.7-Richter tremor was followed by several aftershocks and came hours after another earthquake of 3.6 Richter struck the same area on Monday.

Earthquake
READ MORE
light-tremor-recorded-off-crete
NEWS

Light tremor recorded off Crete

thesprotia-rattled-by-4-1-richter-earthquake
NEWS

Thesprotia rattled by 4.1 Richter earthquake

two-moderate-earthquakes-rattle-samos
NEWS

Two moderate earthquakes rattle Samos

study-sheds-new-light-on-4th-century-crete-quake
NEWS

Study sheds new light on 4th century Crete quake

magnitude-4-6-quake-hits-kastoria
NEWS

Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Kastoria

[InTime News]
NEWS

Google quake alert system expanded to Greece