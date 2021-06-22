quake-of-5-7-richter-rattles-dodecanese-islands

A strong earthquake rattled the islands of the Dodecanese in the southeastern Aegean in the early hours of Tuesday. There have been no reports of injuries or damages.

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute, the 1.14 a.m. quake struck in the sea area between the islands of Nisyros and Tinos, and had a magnitude of 5.7 Richter. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) puts its strength at 5.9 Richter.

“We are not worried by it, but our attention has turned to that particular area where seismic activity has been recorded in the past month-and-a-half,” Efthymios Lekkas, a professor of dynamic tectonic applied geology at Athens University, told Antenna TV on Tuesday morning.

The 5.7-Richter tremor was followed by several aftershocks and came hours after another earthquake of 3.6 Richter struck the same area on Monday.