probe-ordered-into-leaks-of-murder-victim-s-journal

A Supreme Court prosecutor on Tuesday ordered a probe into leaks of sensitive personal material connected to the ongoing judicial investigation of the May 11 murder of 20-year-old Caroline Crouch in her home on the outskirts of Athens.

In a letter to the Athens prosecutor, Vassilis Pliotas expressed outrage at media and social media reports and commentary stemming from leaked passages from Crouch’s personal diary, in which she described problems in her marriage to Babis Anagnostopoulos, who has confessed to her murder, and other private thoughts and moments.

The publication of such excerpts is an “affront to the deceased’s personality and may even contribute to generating a favorable climate for the defendant over the course of the criminal process,” Pliotas said.

He also urged the journalist’s union to investigate possible code of conduct violations.