Three in ten at risk of poverty in 2009, report finds

Almost three in every 10 Greeks faced the risk of poverty based on their 2019 incomes, a Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) report said on Tuesday.

Some 28.9 percent of the population, or 3,043,869 people, were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, down 1.1 percentage points compared with the previous year, the report found.

The poverty threshold in Greece is set at 5,266 euros annually for single-person households and at 11,059 euros annually for a family with two children.

The at risk of poverty risk rate was the highest among the 18-34 age group (31.9 percent), of which 30.2 percent were Greeks and 54 percent non-Greeks living in the country.

Some 697,590 households were at risk of poverty, out of a total of 4,115,678 households in the country.

Five regions (Ionian Islands, Attica, Crete, South Aegean and Epirus) recorded an at risk of poverty rate below the national average, while eight regions (Thessaly, Central Greece, Peloponnese, North Aegean, Central Macedonia, West Macedonia, East Macedonia/Thrace and Western Greece) recorded above-average poverty risk rates.

In a separate report on income inequality in the country, ELSTAT said that the lowest-income quartile (25 percent) of the population in 2019 had a maximum yearly income of 6,079 euros while for the highest-income quartile (25 percent) of the population, the lowest annual income was 12,315 euros. [AMNA]