Foreign ministry reshuffles diplomatic posts

The Foreign Ministry’s Supreme Service Council decided recently to relocate some of its ambassadors in key posts around the world.

The prime minister’s chief diplomatic adviser, Eleni Sourani, is transferred to the embassy in Rome, although her transfer is postponed at least until the end of 2021, according to a Greek media report. In recent years, Sourani had been trusted with sensitive issues and was the person in contact with Turkish presidential adviser Ibrahim Kalin.

Christodoulos Lazaris will take over at the embassy in Ankara, replacing Michail Diamesis who will return to Athens. Lazaris, who has served two terms in Turkey and speaks Turkish, has previously served as Special Envoy for Libya and as President of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

Kyriakos Loukakis, the Foreign Ministry’s General Director for Political Affairs and a diplomat with extensive experience, will take over at the Greek embassy in Tel Aviv. 

Evangelos Sekkeris will serve as Greece’s representative at the UN, while Spyros Lambridis will remain, for now, in his post as a representative in NATO. 

