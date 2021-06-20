mitsotakis-visits-egypt-monday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Egypt Monday, where he will meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and members of the Greek community in Cairo and Alexandria.

According to the official schedule, Mitsotakis will meet el-Sisi at noon and, after their talks, the two men will make statements to the press.

Mitsotakis will meet with Madbouly at 3 pm and with members of Cairo’s Greek community at the Greek Ambassador’s residence, at 4.10 pm. He will then travel to Alexandria where, at 6.45 pm, he will meet with the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and all Africa Theodoros II.

Mitsotakis will then visit the city’s National Museum and Library and the Greek Quarter, where the Greek Consulate, schools and headquarters of the Greek community are located.

[ANA-MPA]