calm-period-seen-in-greek-turkish-relations

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

Government officials believe that Greek-Turkish relations will enter a calmer period following last Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels.

Kathimerini understands that the meeting started a bit awkwardly, as memories of Turkish provocations such as the March 2020 attempt to push many migrants across the Greek border and the hydrographic “research” by the Oruc Reis were still fresh.

However, the tension seems to have dissipated as the meeting went on, as Erdogan appeared eager not to stoke tension.

A calm tourist season is as important for Turkey as it is for Greece. On top of that, Erdogan wants to smooth relations with the European Union and the US.

The two leaders agreed that their chief diplomatic advisers will remain in constant contact.