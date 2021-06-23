NEWS

New presidents appointed at Supreme Court and Council of State

Cabinet on Wednesday announced the names of the new presidents of Greece’s two top courts, who will be taking over as the incumbents retire.

At the Supreme Court, Maria Georgiou – its most senior member and one of Parliament’s three picks – has been promoted from vice-president to president, taking over from Angeliki Aleiferopoulou, while at the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, Dimitris Skaltsounis takes over from Mary Sharp.

Georgiou, who became a Supreme Court judge in 2017 and its vice-president in 2020, will serve a term of two years. In 38 years on the bench, Georgiou has handled several high-profile cases and also served as a judicial inspector.

Skaltsounis will serve as president of the CoS for one year, after which he will join a special tribunal assigned to investigate a case involving former justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos.

