greece-co-signs-eu-declaration-on-hungary-s-anti-lgbt-bill

Greece co-signed a declaration signed also by 14 other EU member-states condemning Hungary on Tuesday for a new anti-LGBTQ law which bans the “display and promotion of homosexuality” among under-18s.

“After Hungary’s insufficient explanations at yesterday’s General Affairs Council, Greece co-signs the joint statement of the countries requesting action from the European Commission on the law that is directed against the rights of the LGBTQI community,” Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Greece’s Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs, tweeted on Wednesday.

“The clear position we took in yesterday’s council is reflected today in the co-signing of the relevant joint statement,” he added.

The declaration states that the Hungarian law violates the right to freedom of expression and is a “flagrant form of discrimination based on sexual orientation.”

Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden signed the statement on Tuesday.