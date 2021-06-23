NEWS

Greece co-signs EU declaration on Hungary’s anti-LGBT bill

greece-co-signs-eu-declaration-on-hungary-s-anti-lgbt-bill
[AP]

Greece co-signed a declaration signed also by 14 other EU member-states condemning Hungary on Tuesday for a new anti-LGBTQ law which bans  the “display and promotion of homosexuality” among under-18s.

“After Hungary’s insufficient explanations at yesterday’s General Affairs Council, Greece co-signs the joint statement of the countries requesting action from the European Commission on the law that is directed against the rights of the LGBTQI community,” Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Greece’s Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs, tweeted on Wednesday.

“The clear position we took in yesterday’s council is reflected today in the co-signing of the relevant joint statement,” he added. 

The declaration states that the Hungarian law violates the right to freedom of expression and is a “flagrant form of discrimination based on sexual orientation.”

Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden signed the statement on Tuesday.

EU Human Rights Diplomacy
READ MORE
[Vadim Ghirda/AP]
NEWS

Slovakia withdraws from Turkish military drill over occupied north Cyprus

[EPA]
NEWS

Dendias in Lisbon for informal Gymnich meeting on Thursday

mitsotakis-wants-clear-and-severe-consequences-for-belarus
NEWS

Mitsotakis wants ‘clear and severe consequences’ for Belarus

eu-mulls-response-to-belarus-diverting-plane-to-nab-reporter
NEWS

EU mulls response to Belarus diverting plane to nab reporter

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hug Friday, May 21, 2021 after heir talks at the Elysee palace in Paris. [Francois Mori/AP]
NEWS

Macron, in swipe at Turkey, says NATO must commit to values

[REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool]
NEWS

Turkey condemns European Parliament vote