Coronavirus: 520 new cases, 14 deaths

The country’s health authorities on Wednesday announced 520 new cases of the coronavirus as well as 14 deaths for the preceding 24-hour period.

The number of patients on ventilators continued to decline, with 271 people intubated, data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) showed.

Of the new cases, only one was identified in a person entering the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 419,455 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 51.2 percent were in men.

To date, there have been 12,595 fatalities.

Of the confirmed cases in the last seven days, 34 concerned people who had traveled from abroad and 582 were linked to other known cases of the virus.