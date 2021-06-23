Masks scrapped outdoors, curfew lifted as restrictions go

Masks will no longer have to be worn outdoors in Greece as of Thursday morning, the government confirmed, announcing a series of decisions to further ease coronavirus protection measures.

Speaking at the government’s regular public briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias also announced the complete lifting of the nighttime curfew – which has become shorter as case numbers have dropped over the past few months – but added that the 1.30-5 a.m. ban on public movement will continue to be in effect through this weekend.

Employees who have been fully vaccinated are being exempt from having to present a negative self-test before going into work once a week, as are customers at gyms. It is noted, however, that at least 15 days need to have elapsed since the final vaccine for full immunity.

At restaurants and bars, the limit on the number of people allowed to sit around the same table is being raised to 10 and outdoor social functions like wedding receptions will be able to host up to 300 guests.

The committee of experts advising the government on coronavirus policy has also recommended that all civil servants be called back into the office, on the condition that those who are registered as being high-risk do not conduct transactions with the public.