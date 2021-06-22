Coronavirus: 406 new cases, 16 deaths

The country’s health authorities on Tuesday announced 406 new cases of the coronavirus as well as 16 deaths for the preceding 24-hour period.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its slow but steady decline to 277, data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) showed.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, accounted for just over half of the total number of new cases (213, up from 94 on Monday), followed by Thessaloniki (32).

Of the confirmed cases in the last seven days, 32 concerned people who had traveled from abroad and 614 were linked already known cases of the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 418,943 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,581 fatalities.