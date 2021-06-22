NEWS

Extension for distribution of free self-tests

Government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni on Tuesday announced an extension in the distribution of free self-test kits.

“The virus continues to circulate and is a risk for those who have not been vaccinated. For this purpose, we are extending the free distribution of self-tests to groups of the population and we are making every effort to maintain a high rate of vaccination,” she said.

In response to a question whether pharmacies will remain at the forefront in the supply of self-test kits to the public, she said the government is waiting for the final decision of the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Association.

