last-supermoon-of-2021-to-light-up-the-sky-thursday

The third and last supermoon of this year will rise in the night sky on Thursday. The last two supermoons were seen on April 27 and May 26.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear slightly larger and brighter in the sky.

This full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon, though it won’t actually appear red or pink. The moniker comes from Algonquin tribes in the northeastern United States to describe the season for harvesting strawberries.