study-sees-more-hot-days-in-greece-by-century-s-end

One of the main consequences of climate change in Greece is expected to be an increase in the number of hot days.

According to studies conducted by research teams from the National Observatory of Athens, the Bank of Greece’s Climate Change Impacts Study Committee and universities, there will be 35-40 more days per year with a maximum temperature above 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) in the period 2071-2100. Likewise, the number of nights when the temperature does not fall below 20 Celsius will increase by 50.

Moreover, the study also predicts an additional 40 days per year requiring air conditioning, while days of discomfort due to the summer heat will increase by 20%.

In the near future (2031-50), the number of heatwave days in Attica will increase by 10-20. The maximum temperature during this period is also expected to rise between 1.4C and 2C.