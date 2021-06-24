NEWS

Bishops injured in acid attack discharged from hospital

[InTime News]

All seven metropolitan bishops injured in Wednesday evening’s acid attack by a defrocked priest have been discharged from hospital after receiving the appropriate treatment.

One archimandrite who suffered more serious burns remains in the plastic surgery clinic of KAT hospital in Athens.

Three bishops who were found to have suffered mild corneal damage and mild burns to the face and upper body received the appropriate treatment, a statement from the G. Gennimatas hospital said.

One of the bishops will be re-examined on 26 June.

Earlier on Thursday, the priest arrested for acid attack was committed to the state psychiatric hospital.

[AMNA]

