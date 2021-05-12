synod-raps-bishops-who-broke-covid-safety-rules

The Church of Greece’s highest administrative authority issued a statement on Wednesday chastising two bishops who very publicly violated the coronavirus safety rules imposed during the Easter holidays.

The Holy Synod said that it had met twice in as many days to discuss the renegade clerics and what disciplinary action may be brought against them, after “deliberate diversions from the Synod’s unanimous decisions were observed.”

The Synod added that “with great sadness” it will be sending letters of reprimand to the metropolitan bishops of Kythira Seraphim and Aetolia-Akarnania Kosmas.

Its statement was especially scathing towards Seraphim, saying that he “insists on ignoring the crucial nature” of the Synod’s decisions.