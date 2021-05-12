NEWS

Synod raps bishops who broke Covid safety rules

synod-raps-bishops-who-broke-covid-safety-rules
[Holy Synod of the Church of Greece/Via Intime News]

The Church of Greece’s highest administrative authority issued a statement on Wednesday chastising two bishops who very publicly violated the coronavirus safety rules imposed during the Easter holidays.

The Holy Synod said that it had met twice in as many days to discuss the renegade clerics and what disciplinary action may be brought against them, after “deliberate diversions from the Synod’s unanimous decisions were observed.”

The Synod added that “with great sadness” it will be sending letters of reprimand to the metropolitan bishops of Kythira Seraphim and Aetolia-Akarnania Kosmas.

Its statement was especially scathing towards Seraphim, saying that he “insists on ignoring the crucial nature” of the Synod’s decisions.

Church
READ MORE
priest-decries-coronavirus-safety-measures
NEWS

Priest decries coronavirus safety measures

president-attends-memorial-service-for-victims-of-pandemic
NEWS

President attends memorial service for victims of pandemic

[File photo]
NEWS

Arrival of Holy Fire from Jerusalem to be ‘modest’ affair this year

double-masks-mandatory-for-those-going-to-church
NEWS

Double masks mandatory for those going to church

greek-church-to-allow-worshippers-at-easter-week-services
NEWS

Greek Church to allow worshippers at Easter Week services

main-sunday-service-to-be-held-earlier
EASTER CHANGES

Main Sunday service to be held earlier