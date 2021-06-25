new-covid-infections-continue-to-ease

The new cases of Covid-19 continued their downward trend on Friday, coming at 395 from 489 a day before, based on the daily bulletin from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has indicated.

Of the above cases, 195 were located in Attica (from 252 on Thursday), while 27 were in Thessaloniki (from 36 on Thursday).

The overall number of people who have been infected in Greece since the start of the pandemic has reached 420,295.

The same data showed that 21 people died from cOVID-19, from 15 on Thursday, raising the number of fatalities to 12,634.

The report added that 239 coronavirus patients, with an average age of 67 years old, are on ventilators.

EODY said it conducted 37,307 Covid tests in the past 24 hours.