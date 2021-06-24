Deaths come to 15, new cases to 489 on Thursday

Greece’s Covid-19 numbers have improved drastically compared with a month ago but are still higher than hoped for, the daily bulletin from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has indicated.

EODY on Thursday reported 15 more fatalities from Covid-19, taking the death toll since the start of the health crisis to 12,613, as well as 489 new cases, which brings the total number of confirmed infections to 419,909.

Just over 95% of fatalities were among patients with underlying health problems and/or over the age of 70 years old.

The report added that 256 coronavirus patients, with an average age of 67 years old, are on ventilators and 65 more people have been admitted to hospital with the virus. The average age of new admissions is 43 years old, according to the data.

These numbers show significant progress from a month ago, as EODY on May 24 reported 50 deaths, 1,381 new cases, 210 hospital admissions and 563 intubated patients.