turkey-claims-greece-violated-summer-naval-training-ban

Turkey is committed to its recent agreement with Athens not to hold any exercises in the Aegean during the summer, but it “should not be expected to watch Greece violate the deal outright with its hands tied,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The statement was tweeted by Turkish media accounts.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Greece last Sunday of issuing a Navtex (navigational telex) for Navy training in the Aegean, breaking with a pact to stop naval exercises in the region in the summer.

In response to the alleged violation of the treaty, Turkey on Wednesday issued its own navigational alert declaring the international waters of the Aegean Sea as training zone.