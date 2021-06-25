NEWS

Turkey claims Greece violated summer naval training ban

turkey-claims-greece-violated-summer-naval-training-ban

Turkey is committed to its recent agreement with Athens not to hold any exercises in the Aegean during the summer, but it “should not be expected to watch Greece violate the deal outright with its hands tied,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The statement was tweeted by Turkish media accounts.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Greece last Sunday of issuing a Navtex (navigational telex) for Navy training in the Aegean, breaking with a pact to stop naval exercises in the region in the summer.

In response to the alleged violation of the treaty, Turkey on Wednesday issued its own navigational alert declaring the international waters of the Aegean Sea as training zone.

Turkey Diplomacy
READ MORE
[Aris Oikonomou/SOOC]
NEWS

New Covid infections continue to ease

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement at the end of the first day of a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. [Olivier Matthys/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

EU greenlights major funding plan for refugees in Turkey

taxi-app-takes-aim-at-co2
NEWS

Taxi app takes aim at CO2

moderate-quakes-jolt-zakynthos-and-nisyros
NEWS

Moderate quakes jolt Zakynthos and Nisyros

ankara-irked-by-new-eu-conclusions-on-turkey
NEWS

Ankara irked by new EU conclusions on Turkey

People are seen on a beach in Crete, in a file photo. More than a dozen Covid-19 cases of the Delta variant have already been confirmed on the popular holiday island. [InTime News]
CORONAVIRUS

Experts warn of local lockdowns as delta variant spreads