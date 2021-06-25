moderate-quakes-jolt-zakynthos-and-nisyros

Two moderate earthquakes struck on opposite sides of Greece on Friday, jolting the islands of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea in the west and Nisyros in the Aegean in the east.

The Zakynthos quake was reported at 2.02 p.m. and given a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale by the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, which put its depth at nearly 20.8 kilometers and its epicenter at 21 kilometers off the island’s northeastern coast.

Shortly after noon, meanwhile, a 4-Richter quake struck off Nysiros, in an area that has seen seismic activity spike in recent weeks. Friday’s quake is thought to be an aftershock from a much larger tremor, with a magnitude of 5.7 Richter, that shook the area on Tuesday.

No injuries or damage were reported.