NEWS

Moderate quakes jolt Zakynthos and Nisyros

moderate-quakes-jolt-zakynthos-and-nisyros

Two moderate earthquakes struck on opposite sides of Greece on Friday, jolting the islands of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea in the west and Nisyros in the Aegean in the east.

The Zakynthos quake was reported at 2.02 p.m. and given a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale by the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, which put its depth at nearly 20.8 kilometers and its epicenter at 21 kilometers off the island’s northeastern coast.

Shortly after noon, meanwhile, a 4-Richter quake struck off Nysiros, in an area that has seen seismic activity spike in recent weeks. Friday’s quake is thought to be an aftershock from a much larger tremor, with a magnitude of 5.7 Richter, that shook the area on Tuesday.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Earthquake
READ MORE
quake-of-5-7-richter-rattles-dodecanese-islands
NEWS

Quake of 5.7 Richter rattles Dodecanese islands

light-tremor-recorded-off-crete
NEWS

Light tremor recorded off Crete

thesprotia-rattled-by-4-1-richter-earthquake
NEWS

Thesprotia rattled by 4.1 Richter earthquake

two-moderate-earthquakes-rattle-samos
NEWS

Two moderate earthquakes rattle Samos

study-sheds-new-light-on-4th-century-crete-quake
NEWS

Study sheds new light on 4th century Crete quake

magnitude-4-6-quake-hits-kastoria
NEWS

Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Kastoria