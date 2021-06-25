Tests underway on Limnos ‘sea snot’

Tests are underway to establish whether the marine mucilage found in the northern Aegean island of Limnos is associated with the “sea snot” that has built up in Turkish waters in the Sea of Marmara in recent weeks.

Using drones and in in cooperation with coast guard, a team of state environmental inspectors started the sampling and examination of the mucilage on Limnos on Friday.

Initial findings reveal that the mucilage has the texture of a thick gel, is light beige-gray in color, is odorless and floats on the surface of water. It also does not dissolve in water. The floating mass moves depending on the direction of the wind and sea currents and is not found on all the island’s shores.

Samples taken from beaches will be examined on Saturday at the Demokritos National Centre of Scientific Research, the Greek Biotope/Wetland Centre (EKBY) as well as the Laboratory of Marine Toxic Microalgae of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki for phytoplankton as well as for any possible toxins.

The results of the tests are expected within 24 hours.

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and Shipping and Island Policy Minister Giannis Plakiotakis have established a committee to monitor and coordinate activities regarding the eutrophication phenomenon around Limnos.