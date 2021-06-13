NEWS

Fire prevention measures for Seich Sou forest

fire-prevention-measures-for-seich-sou-forest

Authorities will start cleaning up the Seich Sou forest in Thessaloniki, northern Greece as of on Monday ahead of the dry summer season when forest fires are more likely to start, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said during an on-site inspection on Saturday.

He said the government has earmarked 1.5 million euros for the works at the popular 350-hectare site which have been stymied for three years due to red tape.

“Overanalysis leads to paralysis,” Hardalias told reporters.

Environment
