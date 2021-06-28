greece-offers-youngsters-150-euros-to-get-vaccinated

The Greek government announced it will offer a pre-paid card with 150 euros to young people aged 18-25 to get at least one shot of a vaccine against Covid-19, as an incentive to increase the number of inoculations in the country.

The card, dubbed “freedom-pass” by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis,

will cover costs in travel and entertainment, such as plane and ferry tickets, hotel bookings, music, theatre and cinema, museums and archaeological sites.

Presenting the card at the start of a meeting with ministers on Monday, the prime minister said he acknowledged the toll the long months of lockdown have had on the social life of young people.

“This is a debt to our youth, a gift of gratitude, particularly ahead of the summer. [It is] a ‘thank you’ for their patience and perseverance,” he told the ministers at the televised message.

“At the same time, however, it is also an incentive for young people in particular to be vaccinated, who, by their very nature, contribute more to movement. And the more they are shielded [against the virus], the more we will limit the transmission of the virus.”

Mitsotakis said this is especially true as countries are facing the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, which targets primarily those who have not been vaccinated “but is threatening everyone.”

Those who take up the offer, will be able to subkit their application for the card though the government online platform gov.gr, a day after they receive their first dose, Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said at the presentation.

The card will be available by the end of July.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis were also taking part in the presentation.