Athens in running for ‘Europe’s leading city break destination’ title

Athens is in the running for the title of “Europe’s leading city break destination”, as part of this year’s 28th World Travel Awards. 

The Greek capital is one of 15 cities contesting the title, including London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Paris, Rome and Berlin.

Votes for the Greek capital can be cast by clicking the following link: bit.ly/Vote_for_Athens.

Nicknamed by some as the “tourism Oscars,” the World Travel Awards record more than two million electronic votes each year.

Voting ends Wednesday, 14 July.

