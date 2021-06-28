NEWS

The Times: Germany seeks to ban British travellers from EU

the-times-germany-seeks-to-ban-british-travellers-from-eu
[Reuters]

Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a Covid-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday.

The German chancellor wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant of the coronavirus is so widespread, the newspaper said.

The plans will be discussed by senior European and national officials on the EU’s integrated political crisis response committee and will be resisted by Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal, the newspaper added.

German chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Chequers next week.

Britain plans to unveil plans next month to allow fully vaccinated people to travel unrestricted to all countries except those with the highest COVID-19 risk.

[Reuters]

Coronavirus Travel Tourism
READ MORE
entrance-to-greece-allowed-with-negative-rapid-test-age-requirement-for-children-s-testing-raised
NEWS

Entrance to Greece allowed with negative rapid test, age requirement for children’s testing raised

Passengers from Hanover arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, Friday. Tourism services and museums reopened Friday, while a nightly curfew shortened by another 90 minutes, as authorities relaxed restrictions for the tourism season. Market experts predict the presence of travelers will become apparent in a big way by the end of next month and early July. Speaking to Kathimerini, the chief financial officer of German travel group TUI AG, Sebastian Ebel, said that bookings go all the way to October, and did not rule out the trend persisting into the first half of November. [AP]
NEWS

EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes

greece-remains-on-uk-s-amber-list
NEWS

Greece remains on UK’s ‘amber list’

greece-starts-covid-certificate-pilot-run
NEWS

Greece starts Covid certificate pilot run

The much anticipated start to the tourist season has been pushed back to late March, while real tourist inflows are not expected to start until May. [EPA]
NEWS

EU executive urges reopening in summer to vaccinated tourists

plan-sees-deployment-of-rapid-tests-to-fortify-islands
NEWS

Plan sees deployment of rapid tests to fortify islands