Entrance to Greece allowed with negative rapid test, age requirement for children’s testing raised

The tourism ministry on Friday announced two important changes to the health protection protocols for tourists entering Greece.

Firstly, the government has decided to also permit entrance into the country to travellers with a negative rapid test.

Secondly, the minimum age at which children entering the country are required to submit documentation showing they are Covid-free has been raised from six to 12 years, in accordance with EU guidelines.

The above changes concern people arriving from countries for which non-essential travel to and from Greece is permitted.

Those travelling to Greece are also given the option of displaying an EU Digital Vaccination Certificate, in either digital or written form, instead of a negative test.

The changes are applied to existing rules, which required travellers to display certification of either a negative PCR test, vaccination, or of a Covid-19 diagnosis made in the last two to nine months.

[ANA-MPA]

Passengers from Hanover arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, Friday. Tourism services and museums reopened Friday, while a nightly curfew shortened by another 90 minutes, as authorities relaxed restrictions for the tourism season. Market experts predict the presence of travelers will become apparent in a big way by the end of next month and early July. Speaking to Kathimerini, the chief financial officer of German travel group TUI AG, Sebastian Ebel, said that bookings go all the way to October, and did not rule out the trend persisting into the first half of November.
