605-new-infections-from-covid-19-as-intubations-fall

Greek health authorities on Tuesday confirmed 605 new coronavirus infections in the country, a rise from Monday’s 362.

The overall number of infected people since the start of the pandemic stood at 421,829.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that 13 people died from the virus, raising the total number of fatalities to 12,695.

There were 204 patients intubated in intensive care units from 215 the day before.