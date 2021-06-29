mask-use-recommendation-by-who-gaining-ground

Commenting on the World Health Organization’s recommendations for the use of a mask and observance of safety measures, Greek experts echoed the same sentiment, concurring that the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads faster, noting some second thoughts regarding the policy of several countries that have achieved higher levels of complete vaccination to lift restrictions.

“In many countries, including the US and Greece, after the gradual progress of vaccination and the reduction of new cases, social isolation measures and the mandatory use of the mask began to be lifted,” said a report by doctors of the University of Athens Medical School’s Therapeutic Clinic.

They said vaccinated people are urged to use a mask as the whole population has not been vaccinated and outbreaks of the Delta variants are possible.

In Israel, about half the adults infected with the new strain had received both Pfizer shots, they said.