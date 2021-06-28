pm-to-present-benefits-for-fully-vaccinated-citizens-to-ministers

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsorakis will present on Monday the government’s proposals for the benefits that will be offered to those who complete their vaccinations against Covid-19, in a drive to encourage inoculation in the country.

Among the measures being considered are allowing the owners of cinemas, theaters, concerts, festivals and sporting events to restrict entry to their premises only for those who have a vaccination certificate.

Another is allowing business owners to increase the number of people allowed indoors if they only accept fully inoculated people.

Any measures will exclude access to public sector services and vanues, hospitals, supermarkets, shops, banks and transport, where there will be no distinction between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people, but where the current health restrictions for indoor spaces will continue to be observed.

The presentation will be made during a meeting at noon with ministers who will be involved in implementing the measures.

These will include Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis.