scheme-giving-vaccinated-people-more-freedom-unveiled

People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to enjoy more freedom in their entertainment and leisure, according to a plan unveiled by the government on Tuesday that seeks to hasten the much-coveted immunity wall and encourage greater vaccine takeup.

Presenting the plan that was drawn up with the participation of Greece’s Bioethics Committee and the committee of health experts advising the government on coronavirus policy, Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis said the scheme foresees a mix of measures that will effectively put the onus on businesses to choose whether they will cater only to immunized patrons, who will have greater liberties, or also to unvaccinated patrons, who will be subject to restrictions.

People who can show that they are fully immunized (starting two weeks after their last, or only, shot) or have recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months, he said, will have access to indoor venues like cinemas, movie theaters and stadiums in greater numbers and – in some cases only – without having to wear a mask.

So-called mixed venues, Gerapetritis added, will require a negative coronavirus test before allowing entry to non-vaccinated individuals and will also have greater restrictions on capacity.

Businesses will have to register which system they will be implementing on a central government platform.

The scheme is part of a larger plan for increasing vaccine coverage, which includes a campaign raising awareness on the importance of being vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to protect oneself and others and making vaccination mandatory for certain groups like employees at healthcare facilities and care homes.