home-vaccinations-approved

Citizens who are unable to attend vaccination centers will soon be able to receive their inoculation against Covid-19 in their own home, Deputy Minister of Health Vassilis Kontozamanis has announced.

Under the new arrangement, doctors of any specialty will be allowed vaccinate citizens who are unable to attend the hospital in their clinics or at home.

Home vaccinations can commence once the relevant order appears in the Government Gazette, he added.

The order will also permit supermarkets to distribute free Covid self-tests should pharmacy associations refuse to participate in making them available to the public, Kontozamanis said.

[AMNA]