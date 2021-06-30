gov-t-condemns-gas-canister-attack-on-journalist-s-home

The government has condemned an early Wednesday attack with gas canisters outside the home of prominent journalist Ioannis Pretenderis.

No injuries were reported in the attack which took place at 4.10 a.m. in the Athens suburb of Neo Psychiko.

“Freedom of speech and pluralism are fundamental elements of a democracy,” government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said in a statement. “An attack on journalists is an attack by the enemies of democracy against these principles,” she said.

Two private vehicles were slightly damaged in the attack.

Police are investigating the incident.