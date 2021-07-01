free-self-tests-available-again-at-pharmacies

The distribution of free self-tests starts again as of Thursday at pharmacies around the country.

Public and private sector employees as well as young people aged 18 to 30 will be able to obtain the four free self-diagnostic tests (one for each week) for the month of July with the demonstration of their AMKA social security number.

According to an announcement on Tuesday by the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Association, the four self-tests concern the month of July.

The association noted that the free distribution of self-tests does not concern fully vaccinated people who completed their shots more than 14 days ago.