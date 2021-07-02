police-round-up-burglary-gang-on-mykonos

A criminal gang behind a series of burglaries targeting houses and villas on the popular Aegean resort island of Mykonos has been dismantled, police said on Thursday.

A total of seven foreign nationals were arrested – six men and one woman, aged 23, 25, 30, 32, 33, 34 and 35.

They were all indicted for the offenses of forming and participating in a criminal organization and burglaries.

It was revealed that a 2017 arrest warrant had been pending for one of them, a 30-year-old, for acts of theft, also on Mykonos.