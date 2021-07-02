three-accused-of-polluting-thessaloniki-water

Three men stand accused of violating environmental protection rules after allegedly polluting with liquid industrial waste the treatment plant that supplies the northern port city of Thessaloniki with drinking water.

According to a report from the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Friday, case files has been compiled against a representative of a local biogas plant, aged 50, the plant’s 45-year-old manager and the driver of a tanker truck, 36, following a complaint made to the police regarding an incident that took place two years ago.

According to the report, on July 30, 2019, the 36-year-old truck driver dumped a large quantity of liquid waste from the biogas plant into an irrigation canal that feeds water from the Aliakmonas River into the water treatment plant that supplies Thessaloniki.

Police said the by failing to properly dispose of the liquid waste, the suspect endangered public health and broke environmental protection laws.