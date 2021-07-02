NEWS

Golden Dawn No 2 headed to maximum-security prison

golden-dawn-no-2-headed-to-maximum-security-prison
[Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

The second-in-command of the now-defunct Golden Dawn neo-Nazi party was headed to prison in Domokos, central Greece on Friday, where he is expected to serve out a sentence of 13 years and three months for running a criminal organization.

Christos Pappas, 59, was ordered to carry out his sentence at the maximum-security penitentiary after appearing before a sentencing prosecutor in Athens on Friday, following his arrest the previous day after nine months on the run from the law.

Pappas will be joining former party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other members of the neo-Nazi group that was ruled a criminal organization in a landmark trial last October promoted by the 2013 murder by a Golden Dawn member of an anti-fascist musician, the attempted murder of a group of Egyptian fishermen GD militias and another brutal attack on left-wing unionists orchestrated by the party.

“He wanted to surrender,” Pappas’ lawyer told the press on Friday.

Pappas was arrested on Thursday night in the Athens suburb of Zografou after he was located in the apartment of a woman who had run for local office in the 2019 elections with Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris.

His lawyer, Periklis Stavrianakis, said that Pappas claims he was only passing through at the time of his arrest and had not been living at the apartment, which has been under surveillance for around a week.

“I think he’s been in Athens the whole time,” Stavrianakis added.

Crime GD Trial
READ MORE
Convicted member of the EU parliament and former leading member of far- right party Golden Dawn, Ioannis Lagos (C), is led before the Athens prosecutor, Greece, 15 May 2021. [Pantelis Saitas/EPA]
NEWS

Ex-Golden Dawn member extradited to Greece to start jail term

[Intime News]
NEWS

Convicted neo-Nazi MEP in Athens to serve sentence

[Intime News]
NEWS

Far-right MEP to be extradited to Greece on Saturday

[Photos from @g_evgenidis Twitter account, Loukas Velidakis from kathimerini.gr]
NEWS

Supporters of far-right MEP scatter flyers outside Kathimerini

belgian-court-oks-extradition-of-greek-far-right-lawmaker
NEWS

Belgian court OKs extradition of Greek far-right lawmaker

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greek far-right lawmaker held while awaiting extradition ruling