parents-and-teachers-lose-bid-to-end-school-covid-19-self-tests

Greece’s top administrative court has dismissed an application from parents and teachers in primary and secondary education for an injunction against mandatory self-tests for Covid-19 in schools.

The Council of State announced its decision on Thursday.

The heard the injunction application, filed by 50 parents and teachers, on June 22. The group asked for the overturning of a May 18 ministerial decision obliging students and teachers to present negative Covid-19 self-tests every week in order to attend school.

The tests are distributed free of charge in pharmacies.

In its decision, the Council of State said its ruling was based on reasons of public interest. The measure, it said, “serves compelling reasons of public interest, namely the protection of public health during the (recent) return to schools under conditions of a pandemic.”

The formal publication of the verdict is pending.

Earlier this week, the same court rejected a case taken by a group firefighters who are opposed to mandatory vaccination against Covid-19.

