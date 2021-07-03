golden-dawn-s-no-2-transferred-to-prison-in-central-greece

The second-in-command of the now-defunct neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party was headed to prison in Domokos, Central Greece, Friday, where he is expected to serve out a sentence of 13 years and three months for running a criminal organization.

Christos Pappas, 59, was ordered to carry out his sentence at the maximum-security penitentiary after appearing before a sentencing prosecutor in Athens following his arrest on Thursday after nine months on the run from the law.

Pappas will be joining former party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other members of the neo-Nazi group that was ruled a criminal organization in a landmark trial last October.

“He wanted to surrender,” Pappas’ lawyer told the press. Pappas was arrested on Thursday night in the Athens suburb of Zografou after he was located in the apartment of a 52-year-old woman from Ukraine.

The woman, who allegedly hid Pappas in her apartment, was sentenced to 30 months in prison by a criminal court in Athens. She was convicted without mitigation for the crime of fostering a criminal, but she was released as she was given a suspended sentence on appeal.

She denied that she had been harboring Pappas, claiming his stay in the apartment was temporary, he had suddenly visited her on Thursday and she did not think to notify the authorities.