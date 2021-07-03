NEWS

Greece takes helm of SEECP

greece-takes-helm-of-seecp

Greece took over the Presidency of the South-East European Cooperation Process on Thursday and will remain in the post for one year.

The South-East European Cooperation Process was established in 1996 and its first summit was held on Crete on November 4, 1997.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it is the only regional cooperation format in which all Southeast European countries participate, as well as Kosovo.

The aim is to strengthen good-neighborly relations between the participants, as well as to properly prepare countries that aren’t yet members of the Euro-Atlantic institutions for integration.

[Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
