Mitsotakis congratulates Bennett on election win, invites him to Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated the recently elected Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett on the formation of a new government and invited him to visit Athens at his earliest convenience, in a phone call on Tuesday.

The two prime ministers “acknowledged the strategic nature of relations between the two countries, and underlined the mutual will to strengthen cooperation,” referring to important steps already taken in critical sectors, such as in energy, defense and technology.

They also confirmed their intention to continue their cooperation in both bilateral and trilateral terms, including Cyprus, government sources said.